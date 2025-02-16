Royal Society to Vote on Elon Musk's Membership Amid Controversy

Britain's Royal Society is preparing to address growing concerns from its community regarding Elon Musk's membership. The oldest scientific academy, founded in 1660, counts luminaries like Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin as past fellows.

Musk, a fellow since 2018 for significant technological advances, faces criticism from more than 2,000 scientists. An open letter, initiated by structural biologist Stephen Curry, accuses Musk of deviating from the Society's conduct standards due to his endorsement of conspiracy theories and political actions in the U.S.

The Royal Society will convene on March 3 to debate Musk's future as a fellow. While the Society maintains confidentiality, discussions may lead to Musk's expulsion, according to The Telegraph, echoing a broader discourse on the responsibilities of public figures in science.

