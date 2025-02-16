Left Menu

Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives in Mumbai High-Rise

A devastating fire broke out in an 11-story building in Mumbai, resulting in the deaths of two women and injuries due to suffocation for two others. Emergency services managed to extinguish the blaze quickly, but the cause remains undetermined as investigations continue.

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai early Sunday morning as a fire erupted in an 11-story residential building, claiming the lives of two women. The blaze, which broke out around 6.11 am at the Panna Ali Mansion in Masjid Bandar, confined itself to the electric wiring on the ground floor.

Sabila Khatun Shaikh, 42, and Sajiya Alam Sheikh, 30, perished after sustaining injuries and suffering smoke-induced suffocation in the building's common passage. Two other residents, Karim Shaikh, 20, and Shahin Shaikh, 22, also experienced suffocation but were stabilized following treatment at J J Hospital.

The fire was successfully extinguished by 6.31 am, although the precise cause of the outbreak remains unknown. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, calling attention to safety measures in the densely populated area of south Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

