Left Menu

Calm Restored in Aden Amid Tensions: A Glimpse into Yemen’s Power Struggle

The southern Yemeni city of Aden witnessed calm after anti-aircraft guns targeted unidentified drones over the presidential palace. This incident underscores the tension between UAE-backed separatists and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government. Recent developments hint at efforts to resolve the conflict, including potential talks hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:01 IST
Calm Restored in Aden Amid Tensions: A Glimpse into Yemen’s Power Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Calm returned to the southern port city of Aden after anti-aircraft fire targeted unidentified drones near the al-Maashiq palace, sources reported on Tuesday.

The city remains under the control of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), whose leader recently resided in the palace.

The conflict underscores a rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, crucial players in Yemen's ongoing power struggles, but recent diplomatic initiatives suggest a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

Algeria's Last-Minute Triumph Sends Team to Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

 Global
2
Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

Israel and Syria: Communicating for Peace?

 Global
3
U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

U.S. and Venezuela Discuss Crude Oil Exports to Ease Sanctions

 Global
4
Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Leads 2025 in Epic Global Dealmaking

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026