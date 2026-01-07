Calm Restored in Aden Amid Tensions: A Glimpse into Yemen’s Power Struggle
The southern Yemeni city of Aden witnessed calm after anti-aircraft guns targeted unidentified drones over the presidential palace. This incident underscores the tension between UAE-backed separatists and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government. Recent developments hint at efforts to resolve the conflict, including potential talks hosted by Saudi Arabia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 00:01 IST
Calm returned to the southern port city of Aden after anti-aircraft fire targeted unidentified drones near the al-Maashiq palace, sources reported on Tuesday.
The city remains under the control of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), whose leader recently resided in the palace.
The conflict underscores a rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, crucial players in Yemen's ongoing power struggles, but recent diplomatic initiatives suggest a potential resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aden
- Yemen
- drones
- STC
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- conflict
- al-Zubaidi
- separatists
- Houthis
ALSO READ
Tusk Reaffirms Poland's Position on Ukraine Conflict
General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic UAE Visit: Strengthening Defence Ties Amid Evolving Conflicts
Tragic Loss in the Wild: Villager's Death Highlights Tiger Conflict
Americans Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Foreign Conflicts: A Shift in Focus
Zelenskiy and Macron Discuss Defense and Diplomacy Amid Ongoing Conflict