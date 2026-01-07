Calm Restored in Aden Amid Tensions: A Glimpse into Yemen’s Power Struggle

Calm returned to the southern port city of Aden after anti-aircraft fire targeted unidentified drones near the al-Maashiq palace, sources reported on Tuesday.

The city remains under the control of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), whose leader recently resided in the palace.

The conflict underscores a rift between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, crucial players in Yemen's ongoing power struggles, but recent diplomatic initiatives suggest a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)