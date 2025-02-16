Left Menu

Explosive Blaze in Tiruchengodu: A Cautionary Tale

A fire erupted in a closed tea shop in Tiruchengodu on Sunday, leading to an explosion that smashed the shop shutter and flung utensils outside. Suspected causes include electricity and cooking gas leaks. Authorities urge consumers to adopt safety measures following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosive fire incident in a closed tea shop in Tiruchengodu startled residents on Sunday morning. The blaze was quickly addressed by local fire tenders, but not before causing significant damage to the property.

According to Namakkal district police, the explosion resulted from suspected 'electricity leakage' in the refrigerator and a 'cooking gas leak' from the LPG cylinder. The shop had no windows, allowing gas to fill the space entirely.

Authorities are advocating for consumer awareness and urging individuals to take preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

