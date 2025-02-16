Explosive Blaze in Tiruchengodu: A Cautionary Tale

An explosive fire incident in a closed tea shop in Tiruchengodu startled residents on Sunday morning. The blaze was quickly addressed by local fire tenders, but not before causing significant damage to the property.

According to Namakkal district police, the explosion resulted from suspected 'electricity leakage' in the refrigerator and a 'cooking gas leak' from the LPG cylinder. The shop had no windows, allowing gas to fill the space entirely.

Authorities are advocating for consumer awareness and urging individuals to take preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)