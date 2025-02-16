Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Fatality on Pushkar-Ajmer Road

A male leopard was killed in a collision with an unidentified vehicle on Pushkar Ajmer road in Rajasthan. Officials conducted a post-mortem and cremated the leopard according to protocol, while further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing event unfolded on the Pushkar-Ajmer road as a male leopard tragically lost its life after a collision with an unidentified vehicle. The incident has raised concerns among the local community and wildlife officials.

Upon receiving the distressing information, a swift response was initiated by the forest department. Deputy Forest Conservator Virendra Singh led a team to the site, ensuring that all necessary protocols were observed at the scene.

Following the incident, the leopard's post-mortem was conducted, revealing three broken ribs. The leopard was then cremated with observed customs. Samples have been dispatched for further examination to rule out other possibilities beyond the apparent vehicle accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

