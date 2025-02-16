Tragic Leopard Fatality on Pushkar-Ajmer Road

A disturbing event unfolded on the Pushkar-Ajmer road as a male leopard tragically lost its life after a collision with an unidentified vehicle. The incident has raised concerns among the local community and wildlife officials.

Upon receiving the distressing information, a swift response was initiated by the forest department. Deputy Forest Conservator Virendra Singh led a team to the site, ensuring that all necessary protocols were observed at the scene.

Following the incident, the leopard's post-mortem was conducted, revealing three broken ribs. The leopard was then cremated with observed customs. Samples have been dispatched for further examination to rule out other possibilities beyond the apparent vehicle accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)