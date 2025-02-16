Weather Woes: US Faces Deadly Floods and Frigid Cold

Biting winter weather and relentless rains wreaked havoc across the US, causing at least two fatalities due to intense flooding in Kentucky, where emergency efforts continue. Torrential downpours submerged vehicles and buildings, prompting Governor Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency.

The Northern Plains battled life-threatening cold, with temperatures plunging to minus 40 degrees and tornado watches issued in parts of Georgia and Florida. In New England and northern New York, heavy snowfall created blizzard-like conditions, prompting warnings against travel.

As the West Coast cleared up from its own storm, the risk of mudslides lingered in California's wildfire-scarred regions. Meanwhile, the Midwest braced for further snow and ice, with freezing conditions stretching into early Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)