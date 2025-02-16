Karnataka's Bold Urban Makeover: Towards Global Road Standards

In a sweeping infrastructure move, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a hefty Rs 1,700 crore allocation for upgrading roads in Bengaluru to international standards.

The project, encompassing 97 roads over a 150 km stretch, aims to fast-track urban development with long-lasting quality as a priority. The development includes utility ducts, prohibiting future road cuts for installations.

Shivakumar, overseeing the progress, emphasized timely budget use and agency coordination. He juxtaposed Bengaluru's tunnel road plans against Maharashtra's, questioning national objections. Additionally, he assured residents of summer water supply through the new Cauvery project.

