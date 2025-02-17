Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Battle with the EU

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed the EU's plan to limit imports of American soybeans and other goods, saying it would harm Europe. This comes amidst escalating trade tensions after Trump's recent tariff impositions. EU official Maros Sefcovic is set to meet U.S. counterparts to discuss the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 04:27 IST
Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Battle with the EU

U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed the European Union's proposal to restrict imports of U.S. soybeans and similar products, suggesting that such actions would primarily disadvantage Europe. This statement was made following his visit to the Daytona 500 race.

According to The Financial Times, the European Commission is considering enforcing stricter import constraints to protect European farmers, aligning with Trump's reciprocal trade stance. These restrictions could impact American produce like soybeans, which are cultivated using methods not permitted in the EU. The White House reiterated that President Trump is championing equitable trade and supporting American agriculture.

The trade friction between the U.S. and EU has intensified post-Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, with additional tariffs set for cars, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductor chips. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit Washington for discussions on the evolving trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025