Delhi Shaken by 4.0 Magnitude Quake: Atishi Prays for Safety

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 rattled Delhi and its surrounding areas early Monday morning, causing significant tremors felt across the city.

Acting Chief Minister Atishi expressed her concern and called for public safety, reassuring residents through a post on social media platform X, where she prayed for everyone's safety.

Although no injuries or damage were reported, the Delhi Police has initiated an emergency helpline, 112, for residents seeking assistance. The seismic activity was traced back to the Jheel Park region in Dhaula Kuan, with some residents reporting loud disturbances as the ground shook.

(With inputs from agencies.)