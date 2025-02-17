Arvind SmartSpaces Expands with Massive Land Acquisition in Gujarat

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has made a significant stride in expanding its real estate footprint with the acquisition of a 150-acre plot in Gujarat. This development project is expected to generate substantial sales revenue, estimated at Rs 600 crore.

While details of the transaction, such as the seller's identity and the deal's monetary terms, remain undisclosed, the project is set to enhance Arvind SmartSpaces' position in the competitive real estate market.

Situated near Sanand and approximately 30 km from Nalsarovar Lake, the development reflects the company's strategic growth strategy. Arvind SmartSpaces also maintains a strong presence in key markets like Bengaluru and Pune.

