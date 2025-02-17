Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed: Leopard Remains Seized in Assam

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, officials in Assam's Dibrugarh district successfully apprehended a smuggler with leopard body parts, sources confirmed on Monday.

Acting on a vital tip-off concerning illegal wildlife trade, authorities swiftly established a checkpoint in the Moran area on February 14. The subsequent day, the suspect was spotted on a two-wheeler, leading to a dramatic pursuit.

Despite a determined attempt to escape, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and two bags. The officials recovered a leopard skin and bones from the bags, substances that fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, highlighting their protected status.

(With inputs from agencies.)