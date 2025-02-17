Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed: Leopard Remains Seized in Assam

In Assam's Dibrugarh district, Wildlife officials arrested a smuggler found with leopard body parts. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a checkpoint setup in Moran. Attempting escape, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and bags containing a leopard skin and bones, items protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:21 IST
Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed: Leopard Remains Seized in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, officials in Assam's Dibrugarh district successfully apprehended a smuggler with leopard body parts, sources confirmed on Monday.

Acting on a vital tip-off concerning illegal wildlife trade, authorities swiftly established a checkpoint in the Moran area on February 14. The subsequent day, the suspect was spotted on a two-wheeler, leading to a dramatic pursuit.

Despite a determined attempt to escape, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and two bags. The officials recovered a leopard skin and bones from the bags, substances that fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, highlighting their protected status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025