Wildlife Trafficker Nabbed: Leopard Remains Seized in Assam
In Assam's Dibrugarh district, Wildlife officials arrested a smuggler found with leopard body parts. The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to a checkpoint setup in Moran. Attempting escape, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and bags containing a leopard skin and bones, items protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.
In a significant breakthrough against wildlife trafficking, officials in Assam's Dibrugarh district successfully apprehended a smuggler with leopard body parts, sources confirmed on Monday.
Acting on a vital tip-off concerning illegal wildlife trade, authorities swiftly established a checkpoint in the Moran area on February 14. The subsequent day, the suspect was spotted on a two-wheeler, leading to a dramatic pursuit.
Despite a determined attempt to escape, the suspect abandoned his vehicle and two bags. The officials recovered a leopard skin and bones from the bags, substances that fall under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, highlighting their protected status.
