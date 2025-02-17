Massive Water Pipeline Burst Floods Rajasthan Villages

A massive burst in a 60-inch water pipeline under the Pokaran-Phalsund-Sivana drinking water scheme led to flooding in parts of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, though no casualties were reported, according to officials.

The leak emerged in the afternoon, affecting the main supply line from the Indira Gandhi Canal Project to 550 villages and four cities, including Pokaran, Balotra, Sivana, and Nachana. High water pressure inundated several homes.

Repair efforts are underway, with teams on-site and the situation expected to be resolved within 24 to 48 hours. Authorities have redirected water flow to minimize damage, with ongoing assessments by senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)