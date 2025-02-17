Left Menu

Massive Water Pipeline Burst Floods Rajasthan Villages

A significant water pipeline burst disrupted the Pokaran-Phalsund-Sivana drinking water scheme in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, flooding houses but causing no casualties. Rapid response from the Water Supply Department has ensured ongoing repairs and water redirection to mitigate further damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 22:08 IST
Massive Water Pipeline Burst Floods Rajasthan Villages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive burst in a 60-inch water pipeline under the Pokaran-Phalsund-Sivana drinking water scheme led to flooding in parts of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, though no casualties were reported, according to officials.

The leak emerged in the afternoon, affecting the main supply line from the Indira Gandhi Canal Project to 550 villages and four cities, including Pokaran, Balotra, Sivana, and Nachana. High water pressure inundated several homes.

Repair efforts are underway, with teams on-site and the situation expected to be resolved within 24 to 48 hours. Authorities have redirected water flow to minimize damage, with ongoing assessments by senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025