Delhi Enforces Mandatory Registration for Bulk Waste Generators

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated that all bulk waste generators in the city register with the corporation to ensure proper waste segregation and disposal protocols are followed.

This initiative, aligned with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016, is intended to promote sustainable waste management by reducing the load on local landfill sites, as stated by the MCD in a recent announcement.

Entities producing more than 100 kilograms of waste daily, ranging from government departments to private institutions, are required to register using the MCD 311 app. To ensure compliance, the MCD has deployed a dedicated team to oversee the registration process and conduct regular inspections, with penalties prescribed for violations.

