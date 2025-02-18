Indigenous Leader Calls for State of Emergency Over Illegal Mining in Peru

The leader of the Wampís community in Peru, Teófilo Kukush, has made a desperate plea to the government to declare a state of emergency. His call comes as illegal miners allegedly use children as human shields in the Amazon. This marks a critical point for indigenous communities battling illegal mining threats.

Kukush reported to local radio that children as young as five are coerced into dangerous situations to fend off law enforcement. These miners entice locals with financial incentives, complicating efforts to curb illegal mining. The region has witnessed a series of violent incidents and high-profile murders linked to territorial disputes.

The Peruvian government, currently silent on the issue, reported significant financial transactions tied to illegal mining. Despite producing substantial gold, Peru faces challenges with regulating artisanal miners, most of whom lack formal permits. This ongoing struggle points to broader socio-economic and environmental ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)