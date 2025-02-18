Odisha's Road Connectivity Challenge: 8,300 Villages Left Behind
In Odisha, 8,300 villages remain without road connectivity, as revealed by minister Rabi Narayan Naik in the Assembly. He stated that 51,671 villages have been connected under state and central schemes, but 8,300 are ineligible. The PMGSY-IV scheme may improve this situation, with ongoing surveys to identify unconnected areas.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning revelation to the legislative assembly, Odisha's minister for panchayati raj and drinking water, Rabi Narayan Naik, disclosed that 8,300 out of the state's 59,971 villages lack road connectivity.
Responding to an inquiry from BJP lawmaker Tankadhar Tripathy, Naik explained that while efforts such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have successfully linked 51,671 villages via phased initiatives, a significant number of villages remain unconnected. This is largely due to their ineligibility under existing schemes.
In a strategic move, the cabinet has sanctioned the PMGSY-IV scheme, with surveys underway to map unconnected villages more accurately. Notably, Koraput district leads with 1,374 unconnected habitations, followed by Rayagada and Nabarangpur with 1,099 and 641, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- road connectivity
- villages
- Rabi Narayan Naik
- PMGSY
- BJP
- Tankadhar Tripathy
- survey
- Koraput
- Roads
ALSO READ
AAP's Fiery Allegations: BJP's Electoral Misconduct Unveiled
Atishi Accuses BJP Leader's Son of Violating Election Silence in Kalkaji
Open hooliganism by BJP but EC filing case against people complaining against that: Delhi CM Atishi, who has been booked for MCC 'violation'.
BJP Seeks Privilege Action Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Misinformation
Controversy Erupts Over BJP MP's Comments on Mahakumbh Stampede