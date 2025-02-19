Billions Needed for Gaza's Reconstruction After Conflict

The United Nations, European Union, and World Bank have released a startling assessment concerning the aftermath of the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the report, a staggering $53.2 billion is essential for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

This substantial financial requirement is expected to be spread over the next decade, with an initial $20 billion required within the first three years to address urgent needs and begin the rebuilding process.

The comprehensive report offers a vital roadmap for international efforts to support Gaza's recovery, underscoring the immense challenges and financial commitment needed for the region's rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)