Billions Needed for Gaza's Reconstruction After Conflict
A report by the UN, EU, and World Bank reveals that more than $50 billion is required to rebuild Gaza following the Israel-Hamas conflict. The report details that $53.2 billion is needed for recovery over the next decade, with $20 billion necessary within the first three years.
The United Nations, European Union, and World Bank have released a startling assessment concerning the aftermath of the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the report, a staggering $53.2 billion is essential for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.
This substantial financial requirement is expected to be spread over the next decade, with an initial $20 billion required within the first three years to address urgent needs and begin the rebuilding process.
The comprehensive report offers a vital roadmap for international efforts to support Gaza's recovery, underscoring the immense challenges and financial commitment needed for the region's rehabilitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
