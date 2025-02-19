Left Menu

Billions Needed for Gaza's Reconstruction After Conflict

A report by the UN, EU, and World Bank reveals that more than $50 billion is required to rebuild Gaza following the Israel-Hamas conflict. The report details that $53.2 billion is needed for recovery over the next decade, with $20 billion necessary within the first three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:19 IST
Billions Needed for Gaza's Reconstruction After Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations, European Union, and World Bank have released a startling assessment concerning the aftermath of the 15-month conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to the report, a staggering $53.2 billion is essential for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

This substantial financial requirement is expected to be spread over the next decade, with an initial $20 billion required within the first three years to address urgent needs and begin the rebuilding process.

The comprehensive report offers a vital roadmap for international efforts to support Gaza's recovery, underscoring the immense challenges and financial commitment needed for the region's rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025