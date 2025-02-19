Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Aerospace Facility, Sparks Evacuations

A fire at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown, near Philadelphia, led to school closures and shelter-in-place orders. Witnesses reported explosions and flames. No injuries were reported, but concerns over air quality prompted evacuations and suspended rail services. Hazmat teams are monitoring the situation.

  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, a serious fire broke out at the SPS Technologies aerospace manufacturing facility in Jenkintown, north of Philadelphia, prompting school closures and a shelter-in-place order for residents.

The blaze began around 9:30 pm on Monday, with reports of explosions and visible flames from the site. The entire building was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

While initial measures included school closures and shelter-in-place advisories due to contamination concerns, 700 inhabitants were later encouraged to evacuate voluntarily amid worsening air quality. Rail services in the area also faced suspension as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

