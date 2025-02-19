Left Menu

Polar Vortex Strikes: US Braces for Record-Breaking Cold

The polar vortex has sent temperatures plummeting across the US, affecting over 95 million people. Schools are closed, pipes are bursting, and temporary shelters are being set up for the homeless from Oklahoma to North Dakota. Snow and ice conditions threaten safety and infrastructure in multiple states.

Bismarck | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:18 IST
As a polar vortex descends on the United States, more than 95 million people face plunging temperatures that have already closed schools, burst pipes, and necessitated the setup of temporary shelters for the homeless. Meteorologist Andrew Orrison warned that the central US is seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season, causing dangerous conditions across several states.

The extreme cold has led hundreds of public school districts to cancel in-person classes or switch to online learning across Oklahoma, Iowa, Minnesota, and more. In Kansas City, Kansas, makeshift tents are being used to accommodate homeless individuals. Some areas have already started breaking historical cold records, with Bismarck, North Dakota, experiencing temperatures of minus 38.3 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the harsh weather has created challenging conditions in Oklahoma, where roads became impassable due to ice, leading to highway shutdowns. The National Weather Service warns of white-out conditions in New York, while states like Kentucky and Virginia prepare for further snowstorms and freezing rain.

