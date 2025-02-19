Trump vs. The Gulf: A Naming Controversy Surfaces
President Trump's executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America has led to tensions with the Associated Press. The AP's refusal to adopt the new name resulted in being blocked from certain White House events. The media organization insists on maintaining its editorial independence.
The ongoing clash between President Donald Trump and the Associated Press over the naming of the Gulf of Mexico has reached a new level. Trump's executive order to rebrand the body of water as the 'Gulf of America' has led to the AP being blocked from selective White House events.
The AP has cited its editorial standards for continuing to use the traditional name, a decision Trump has labelled as divisive. Despite these restrictions, the AP maintains its presence within the White House complex, upholding its editorial stance.
This controversy has sparked criticism from the White House Correspondents' Association and other media organizations like Reuters, who protest the government's interference with press freedom and support the AP's right to independent editorial decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
