Blaze Erupts in Sector 54: Buildings Engulfed, No Casualties

A substantial fire erupted in sector 54 on Wednesday evening, engulfing a two-storey building primarily accommodating labourers. A fire official confirmed that more than 10 fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Fortunately, most labourers were at work outside, resulting in no casualties; however, approximately 40 rooms and their contents were reduced to ashes.

The fire, attributed to a short circuit in an electric fan, required over an hour to bring under control, the official reported, highlighting the significant operational effort involved.

