Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Sector 54: Buildings Engulfed, No Casualties

A significant fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a two-storey building in sector 54, primarily housing labourers. While no casualties occurred, over 40 rooms were destroyed due to a fan's electrical short circuit. The fire was eventually controlled after deploying more than 10 fire engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST
Blaze Erupts in Sector 54: Buildings Engulfed, No Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A substantial fire erupted in sector 54 on Wednesday evening, engulfing a two-storey building primarily accommodating labourers. A fire official confirmed that more than 10 fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Fortunately, most labourers were at work outside, resulting in no casualties; however, approximately 40 rooms and their contents were reduced to ashes.

The fire, attributed to a short circuit in an electric fan, required over an hour to bring under control, the official reported, highlighting the significant operational effort involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025