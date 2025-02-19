Blaze Erupts in Sector 54: Buildings Engulfed, No Casualties
A significant fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a two-storey building in sector 54, primarily housing labourers. While no casualties occurred, over 40 rooms were destroyed due to a fan's electrical short circuit. The fire was eventually controlled after deploying more than 10 fire engines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A substantial fire erupted in sector 54 on Wednesday evening, engulfing a two-storey building primarily accommodating labourers. A fire official confirmed that more than 10 fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze.
Fortunately, most labourers were at work outside, resulting in no casualties; however, approximately 40 rooms and their contents were reduced to ashes.
The fire, attributed to a short circuit in an electric fan, required over an hour to bring under control, the official reported, highlighting the significant operational effort involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
