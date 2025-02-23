Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Attempt: Two Young Lives Lost in Bihar Boat Incident

Two boys drowned while taking a selfie on a boat in Bihar's Vaishali district. The boat capsized with six boys aboard. Four swam to safety, but two tragically lost their lives. Authorities have retrieved the bodies and are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaishali | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Vaishali district, two minor boys lost their lives while attempting to capture a selfie on a boat that ultimately capsized, local police reported.

The unfortunate episode occurred on Sunday around 1.30 pm in the Lalpura area. The wooden boat, carrying six minor boys, overturned as they positioned themselves on its edge for a selfie. Although four managed to swim ashore, two were not so fortunate and drowned.

Authorities have since recovered the boys' bodies, and a post-mortem examination is pending. The local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gopal Mandal to PTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

