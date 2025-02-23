Tragic Selfie Attempt: Two Young Lives Lost in Bihar Boat Incident

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Vaishali district, two minor boys lost their lives while attempting to capture a selfie on a boat that ultimately capsized, local police reported.

The unfortunate episode occurred on Sunday around 1.30 pm in the Lalpura area. The wooden boat, carrying six minor boys, overturned as they positioned themselves on its edge for a selfie. Although four managed to swim ashore, two were not so fortunate and drowned.

Authorities have since recovered the boys' bodies, and a post-mortem examination is pending. The local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, as confirmed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gopal Mandal to PTI.

