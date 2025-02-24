Tense Rescue Mission in SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Hope Amidst Muck and Debris

In a heart-wrenching scenario unfolding in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district, eight individuals have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel after a collapse. Hindered by muck and debris, rescuers are fighting against time to save the lives of those buried underground for over 48 hours.

While relentless efforts by the Indian Army, Navy, and disaster response teams continue, survival hopes are diminishing. Political figures have taken the incident as an opportunity to launch criticisms, exacerbating the gravity of the situation. However, officials remain committed to the rescue mission.

Efforts were redoubled with specialized teams including rat miners and sniffer dogs, yet the challenging nature of the site continues to impede progress. The fate of those trapped hangs precariously, invoking nationwide concern and prayers for a miraculous rescue.

