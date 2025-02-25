Left Menu

Assam's Strategic Push for Economic Prosperity Along Bhutan Border

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasizes the importance of developing a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Bhutan border to leverage the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. Efforts are underway to enhance connectivity through rail and road. India's support is pledged, fostering broader socio-cultural and economic ties.

Updated: 25-02-2025 21:24 IST
In a strategic move to bolster Assam's economy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state's focus on establishing a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Bhutan's border, capitalizing on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project.

Sarma highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve transportation links to Gelephu, crucial for economic integration and development during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit.

With India's backing, and particularly the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam seeks to deepen its socio-cultural and economic relationship with Bhutan, aiming for shared regional prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

