Assam's Strategic Push for Economic Prosperity Along Bhutan Border

In a strategic move to bolster Assam's economy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state's focus on establishing a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Bhutan's border, capitalizing on the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project.

Sarma highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve transportation links to Gelephu, crucial for economic integration and development during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit.

With India's backing, and particularly the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam seeks to deepen its socio-cultural and economic relationship with Bhutan, aiming for shared regional prosperity.

