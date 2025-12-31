Left Menu

Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has approved the upgrade of Odisha's NH-326, transforming it from a two-lane stretch into a highway with paved shoulders. This project aims to enhance connectivity and encourage regional development, impacting local communities, industries, and tourism in southern Odisha by improving access to essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:03 IST
Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has greenlit a significant upgrade of the NH-326 in Odisha, turning it into a highway with paved shoulders. Covering 68.600 km to 311.700 km, this expansion aims to foster faster and safer travel.

According to an official statement, the project's capital cost amounts to Rs 1,526.21 crore, encompassing a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore. This upgrade is set to spur the development of southern Odisha, specifically benefiting Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts.

Enhanced road connectivity is expected to directly benefit local communities, industries, and tourism centers by improving access to markets and services. This development is anticipated to drive the region's economic growth and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
2
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
3
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India
4
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementatio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025