Odisha's NH-326 Transformation: Boosting Connectivity

The Union Cabinet has greenlit a significant upgrade of the NH-326 in Odisha, turning it into a highway with paved shoulders. Covering 68.600 km to 311.700 km, this expansion aims to foster faster and safer travel.

According to an official statement, the project's capital cost amounts to Rs 1,526.21 crore, encompassing a civil construction cost of Rs 966.79 crore. This upgrade is set to spur the development of southern Odisha, specifically benefiting Gajapati, Rayagada, and Koraput districts.

Enhanced road connectivity is expected to directly benefit local communities, industries, and tourism centers by improving access to markets and services. This development is anticipated to drive the region's economic growth and inclusivity.

