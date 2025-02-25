Mass Layoffs: Trump's Extensive Reduction of Federal Workforce

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump, joined by billionaire Elon Musk, is spearheading an aggressive downsizing of the federal workforce. The sweeping measures have already resulted in the dismissal of over 20,000 government employees, with no signs of abating.

Targeting primarily newer, probationary employees, the layoffs have extended across several key federal agencies, as Trump's administration reshapes the scope of government operations. Departments such as Defense, Agriculture, and Health Services are among those affected as buyout offers and hiring freezes continue with an expected expansion toward longer-tenured staff.

Amidst these changes, concerns grow regarding the continued implementation of the administration's policy initiatives. The reductions have sparked debates about the impact on government efficiency and Trump's vision of a leaner federal system, as many agencies struggle to maintain essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)