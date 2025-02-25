Left Menu

Mass Layoffs: Trump's Extensive Reduction of Federal Workforce

President Trump and Elon Musk are leading an aggressive campaign to drastically reduce the federal workforce, affecting over 20,000 employees so far. Cuts have impacted various departments, with future reductions targeting long-time government staffers, raising concerns about the implementation of Trump's policies.

Updated: 25-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:17 IST
In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump, joined by billionaire Elon Musk, is spearheading an aggressive downsizing of the federal workforce. The sweeping measures have already resulted in the dismissal of over 20,000 government employees, with no signs of abating.

Targeting primarily newer, probationary employees, the layoffs have extended across several key federal agencies, as Trump's administration reshapes the scope of government operations. Departments such as Defense, Agriculture, and Health Services are among those affected as buyout offers and hiring freezes continue with an expected expansion toward longer-tenured staff.

Amidst these changes, concerns grow regarding the continued implementation of the administration's policy initiatives. The reductions have sparked debates about the impact on government efficiency and Trump's vision of a leaner federal system, as many agencies struggle to maintain essential services.

