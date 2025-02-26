Mysterious Illness Outbreaks in Congo: Over 50 Dead
The World Health Organization is investigating two fatal illness clusters with unknown causes in Equateur province, Democratic Republic of Congo, where 53 people have died among 431 cases. Symptoms include fever, pain, and vomiting. Current tests show negative results for Ebola and Marburg, necessitating further investigation.
An alarming health crisis has emerged in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Equateur province, as two clusters of illnesses with undetermined causes have resulted in over 50 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The larger outbreak, originating from Bomate village, reported 45 fatalities out of 419 cases, with rapid symptom progression to fever, pain, and vomiting occurring. Initial tests for Ebola and Marburg yielded negative results, prompting further examination of malaria, food poisoning, and other potential causes.
A smaller outbreak from Boloko Village involved eight deaths, with symptoms mirroring those of the larger cluster. The WHO is investigating these incidents and exploring support options, drawing on experiences from similar past outbreaks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
