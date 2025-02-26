Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bike Accident in Dholpur

In a tragic turn of events in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, two young men lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the Bari Road area when an overloaded truck, traveling at high speed, overturned onto a motorcycle carrying 19-year-old Arvind and 22-year-old Vijay alias Karua.

Following the fatal crash, rescue operations were initiated, and the victims were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, both men succumbed to their injuries, prompting police to register a case against the truck driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)