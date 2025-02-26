Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bike Accident in Dholpur

In Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a tragic accident occurred when a speeding truck overturned onto a bike, killing two young men. The incident happened late Tuesday in the Bari Road area. Both youths were declared dead, leading to a case against the truck driver.

In a tragic turn of events in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, two young men lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the Bari Road area when an overloaded truck, traveling at high speed, overturned onto a motorcycle carrying 19-year-old Arvind and 22-year-old Vijay alias Karua.

Following the fatal crash, rescue operations were initiated, and the victims were taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, both men succumbed to their injuries, prompting police to register a case against the truck driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

