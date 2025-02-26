India's Clean-Tech Opportunity Amid Global Instability

In a compelling address, Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa, called for India to seize the opportunity presented by global geopolitical instability to boost its clean-tech industry and economic growth.

Speaking at the Anil Agarwal Dialogue, Kant stressed that the geopolitical tensions have disturbed global trade, creating a vacuum that India should fill by dominating sectors like battery manufacturing and sustainable industries.

He also underscored the importance of municipal governance in reducing pollution and suggested reforms in water and electricity pricing to prevent resource wastage and support economic reform, citing successful models like Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)