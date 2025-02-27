Stalin Unveils Massive Housing Projects and Temple Grants in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled 1,046 newly constructed flats by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, valued at Rs 659.96 crore, across Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruchirappalli on Thursday.

Additionally, Stalin remotely inaugurated 464 government quarters, built for Rs 116.55 crore, from the Secretariat. Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam were present at the event.

The Chief Minister extended a Rs 27 crore financial grant from the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to support temple upkeep in Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur. This grant will benefit a total of 803 temples, according to a government release.

