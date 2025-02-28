Left Menu

China's Renewable Push: Strides and Struggles

China's economy has become less carbon intensive due to a rise in renewable energy, yet it missed its 2024 carbon intensity reduction target. The country aims to reduce intensity by 18% from 2021 to 2025 and faces challenges in meeting its commitments to the United Nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:48 IST
China's Renewable Push: Strides and Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's economy has reduced its carbon footprint, thanks to a surge in renewable energy capacity, although it missed its 2024 carbon intensity reduction target. The world's leading producer of greenhouse gases cut its carbon intensity by 3.4% last year, falling short of the 3.9% goal, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Despite not setting a definitive goal to lower absolute carbon emissions, China plans to diminish its carbon intensity by 18% from 2021 to 2025. This objective is part of a broader commitment to peak CO2 emissions before 2030, an ambitious target amid post-COVID energy consumption increases.

Analysts, including Lauri Myllyvirta from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, acknowledge the difficulty in meeting the 2025 targets, alongside a United Nations commitment to slash carbon intensity by more than 65% from 2005 to 2030. Nevertheless, China has modestly beat its 2024 target, cutting fossil fuel energy consumption per economic growth unit by 3.8%—surpassing an annual goal of 2.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025