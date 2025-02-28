China's Renewable Push: Strides and Struggles

China's economy has reduced its carbon footprint, thanks to a surge in renewable energy capacity, although it missed its 2024 carbon intensity reduction target. The world's leading producer of greenhouse gases cut its carbon intensity by 3.4% last year, falling short of the 3.9% goal, as disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

Despite not setting a definitive goal to lower absolute carbon emissions, China plans to diminish its carbon intensity by 18% from 2021 to 2025. This objective is part of a broader commitment to peak CO2 emissions before 2030, an ambitious target amid post-COVID energy consumption increases.

Analysts, including Lauri Myllyvirta from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, acknowledge the difficulty in meeting the 2025 targets, alongside a United Nations commitment to slash carbon intensity by more than 65% from 2005 to 2030. Nevertheless, China has modestly beat its 2024 target, cutting fossil fuel energy consumption per economic growth unit by 3.8%—surpassing an annual goal of 2.5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)