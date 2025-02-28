Left Menu

China-Pakistan Space Collaboration: The Tiangong Mission

China and Pakistan have signed an agreement to send the first Pakistani astronaut to China's Tiangong space station. This collaboration involves selecting and training Pakistani astronauts. The event reinforces their alliance, with China having previously launched satellites for Pakistan. Tiangong symbolizes China's growing prowess in space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:52 IST
China-Pakistan Space Collaboration: The Tiangong Mission
In a significant leap for international space cooperation, China and Pakistan have inked an agreement to send a Pakistani astronaut to the Chinese space station Tiangong. This landmark agreement marks the first foreign astronaut set to join China's ambitious space endeavors.

The pact, signed by China's Manned Space Agency (CMSA) and Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), was formalized in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This collaboration aims at selecting and training Pakistani astronauts, underlining the deepening China-Pakistan partnership.

Tiangong, viewed as China's alternative to the International Space Station (ISS), comes amid China's exclusion from the ISS due to military oversight concerns. As China continues to develop its space prowess, it remains poised to challenge international competitors in the new space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

