Race Against Time: Rescuers Strive to Save Trapped Workers in SLBC Tunnel

Rescue operations are intensifying as over 500 personnel from various agencies strive to locate eight individuals trapped in the SLBC tunnel, which collapsed six days ago. Despite relentless efforts, including specialized equipment and skilled teams, no breakthrough has been achieved yet.

Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh has refuted claims of bodies being found in the debris, urging media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information. The ground penetrating radar has not captured any such images, according to official reports.

As part of a concerted effort, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has deployed 200 personnel, while teams from South Central Railway have been involved with equipment to aid the operations. Meanwhile, Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad reported ongoing debris clearance and dewatering processes.

