Race Against Time: Avalanche in Uttarakhand Traps Workers

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rescuers resumed operations to find 22 labourers trapped under snow in Mana village. Despite bad weather initially hampering efforts, choppers are now on standby as conditions improve. The avalanche, affecting a BRO camp, trapped 55 workers; 33 were rescued. The operation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:18 IST
Rescue teams resumed their search for 22 labourers trapped beneath an avalanche in Mana village, Uttarakhand, after weather conditions improved.

The Border Roads Organisation's camp was buried early Friday morning, initially trapping 55 workers, 33 of whom have been saved. Air support is expected if weather permits.

Over 65 rescue personnel continue efforts, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami plans a site visit. The avalanche's impact spans multiple states, with trapped workers from across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

