From Glass Brains to All-Female Space Crews: New Frontiers in Science

Recent science news highlights include the FAA's approval for SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 after a prior mishap, the first all-female Blue Origin space crew that includes Katy Perry, and a unique find of a man's brain turned to glass from Mount Vesuvius's eruption.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has greenlit the SpaceX Starship vehicle for launch number eight, despite an ongoing probe into a previous mishap. This development follows a completed safety assessment, pivotal for the combined Starship/Super Heavy launch.

In an unprecedented move, pop star Katy Perry will join an all-female crew on a Blue Origin rocket flight. Set to mark six decades since the last female-only mission, the New Shepard spacecraft will reach the Kármán line, portraying a milestone for women in space exploration.

Meanwhile, a scientific discovery regarding a man killed during the 79 AD Mount Vesuvius eruption revealed his brain had turned into glass. This rare phenomenon has spurred research into the conditions under which this occurred, adding a fascinating chapter to the annals of archaeology.

