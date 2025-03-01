From Glass Brains to All-Female Space Crews: New Frontiers in Science
Recent science news highlights include the FAA's approval for SpaceX's Starship Flight 8 after a prior mishap, the first all-female Blue Origin space crew that includes Katy Perry, and a unique find of a man's brain turned to glass from Mount Vesuvius's eruption.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has greenlit the SpaceX Starship vehicle for launch number eight, despite an ongoing probe into a previous mishap. This development follows a completed safety assessment, pivotal for the combined Starship/Super Heavy launch.
In an unprecedented move, pop star Katy Perry will join an all-female crew on a Blue Origin rocket flight. Set to mark six decades since the last female-only mission, the New Shepard spacecraft will reach the Kármán line, portraying a milestone for women in space exploration.
Meanwhile, a scientific discovery regarding a man killed during the 79 AD Mount Vesuvius eruption revealed his brain had turned into glass. This rare phenomenon has spurred research into the conditions under which this occurred, adding a fascinating chapter to the annals of archaeology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
