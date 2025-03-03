Experion Developers to Invest Rs 1,000 Crore in Noida Luxury Housing

Experion Developers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Singapore-based Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd, announced a significant investment in Noida's real estate market.

The company has set aside Rs 1,000 crore for a new luxury housing project on a recently acquired 5-acre plot in Sector 151. This land was secured through a state government auction, according to CEO Nagaraju Routhu.

This new development responds to growing demand for premium residences in Noida, following the success of Experion Elements in Sector 45. Experion Developers continues to expand its footprint in the Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)