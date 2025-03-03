Thailand's Border Wall Proposal: Curbing Cross-Border Scam Centers

Left Menu

Thailand considers building a wall along its Cambodian border to curb illegal crossings and dismantle scam centers. These centers are part of a network responsible for massive financial fraud, with significant trafficking activity. The proposal aims to address cross-border trafficking and combat illicit operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Thailand

Thailand is exploring the construction of a wall on its Cambodian border to prevent illegal crossings, as a multinational endeavor intensifies to dismantle a network of illicit scam centers. These centers, predominantly located along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, have been involved in large-scale financial fraud and human trafficking, according to the United Nations.

Recently, Thai authorities received 119 nationals from Cambodian officials following a raid in Poipet, which extricated over 215 individuals from a scam compound. Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized that the wall is still under study, with no specifics provided regarding its potential length or impact.

Southeast Asian telecom fraud centers have operated for years, ensnaring people from countries as distant as West Africa. Heightened scrutiny followed the January rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was abducted and trafficked to a Myanmar scam center. Thousands, including Chinese nationals, remain stranded in poor conditions in militia camps, as efforts persist to repatriate them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

