Thailand's Border Wall Proposal: Curbing Cross-Border Scam Centers

Thailand is exploring the construction of a wall on its Cambodian border to prevent illegal crossings, as a multinational endeavor intensifies to dismantle a network of illicit scam centers. These centers, predominantly located along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, have been involved in large-scale financial fraud and human trafficking, according to the United Nations.

Recently, Thai authorities received 119 nationals from Cambodian officials following a raid in Poipet, which extricated over 215 individuals from a scam compound. Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub emphasized that the wall is still under study, with no specifics provided regarding its potential length or impact.

Southeast Asian telecom fraud centers have operated for years, ensnaring people from countries as distant as West Africa. Heightened scrutiny followed the January rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was abducted and trafficked to a Myanmar scam center. Thousands, including Chinese nationals, remain stranded in poor conditions in militia camps, as efforts persist to repatriate them.

