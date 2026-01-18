Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Crack Down on Ten-Year Child Trafficking Racket

Jharkhand Police dismantled a ten-year inter-state child trafficking racket, rescuing 12 abducted children from various districts. Authorities arrested 13 individuals, identified as part of the gang that targeted children from poor families across several states. This operation follows the recovery of two siblings missing since early January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:29 IST
Jharkhand Police Crack Down on Ten-Year Child Trafficking Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Jharkhand Police successfully dismantled an inter-state child trafficking operation, rescuing 12 children abducted from various state districts.

Authorities apprehended 13 members of the trafficking gang, which included female participants, while interrogating about two dozen more suspects.

Police revealed the gang, known as the 'Gulgulia Gang,' had been active for a decade, preying on children from impoverished families in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The children, predominantly girls, have been brought to the Dhurwa police station, where efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026