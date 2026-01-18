Jharkhand Police Crack Down on Ten-Year Child Trafficking Racket

On Sunday, Jharkhand Police successfully dismantled an inter-state child trafficking operation, rescuing 12 children abducted from various state districts.

Authorities apprehended 13 members of the trafficking gang, which included female participants, while interrogating about two dozen more suspects.

Police revealed the gang, known as the 'Gulgulia Gang,' had been active for a decade, preying on children from impoverished families in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The children, predominantly girls, have been brought to the Dhurwa police station, where efforts are ongoing to reunite them with their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)