Minor Blaze in Suburban Santacruz Residential Building

A minor fire erupted in a four-storey residential building located in the suburban Santacruz area, fire department officials confirmed on Monday.

The Level I fire, deemed minor, broke out on the third floor of the building situated on SV Road in Khira Nagar at approximately 10:45 AM. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighting units quickly arrived on the scene with a fire engine, water tanker, and other necessary equipment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as crews work to fully extinguish the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)