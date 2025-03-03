Minor Blaze in Suburban Santacruz Residential Building
A minor fire broke out in a residential building in Santacruz, causing no injuries. The incident occurred on the third floor in Khira Nagar on Monday morning. Firefighting teams were promptly deployed, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. The fire's cause is currently unknown.
A minor fire erupted in a four-storey residential building located in the suburban Santacruz area, fire department officials confirmed on Monday.
The Level I fire, deemed minor, broke out on the third floor of the building situated on SV Road in Khira Nagar at approximately 10:45 AM. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
Firefighting units quickly arrived on the scene with a fire engine, water tanker, and other necessary equipment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as crews work to fully extinguish the blaze.
