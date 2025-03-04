Left Menu

Space Delays and Moon Landings: A Snapshot of Current Science Events

Recent science news highlights the postponement of Ariane 6's launch, Firefly Aerospace's successful lunar landing with Blue Ghost, and predictions of a major earthquake in northern Chile. These events underscore ongoing developments and challenges in space exploration and natural disaster preparedness.

Updated: 04-03-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:31 IST
Space Delays and Moon Landings: A Snapshot of Current Science Events
The eagerly anticipated Ariane 6 launch has been pushed back once again, according to operator Arianespace. Originally set for lunchtime at Europe's Kourou spaceport, the mission will deploy a French military satellite. The delay marks the second postponement after a failed attempt in February.

Meanwhile, US-based Firefly Aerospace achieved a milestone with its Blue Ghost spacecraft. On Sunday, the four-legged lander touched down on the moon, successfully commencing a two-week research endeavor. This victory places Firefly among the select few private companies advancing in the global lunar competition.

In seismological news, scientists warn of an impending earthquake in northern Chile—an area rich in minerals. This comes 15 years after a catastrophic 8.8 magnitude quake wreaked havoc in the south, making it imperative for the region to brace for possible natural disasters.

