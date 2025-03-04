Space Delays and Moon Landings: A Snapshot of Current Science Events

The eagerly anticipated Ariane 6 launch has been pushed back once again, according to operator Arianespace. Originally set for lunchtime at Europe's Kourou spaceport, the mission will deploy a French military satellite. The delay marks the second postponement after a failed attempt in February.

Meanwhile, US-based Firefly Aerospace achieved a milestone with its Blue Ghost spacecraft. On Sunday, the four-legged lander touched down on the moon, successfully commencing a two-week research endeavor. This victory places Firefly among the select few private companies advancing in the global lunar competition.

In seismological news, scientists warn of an impending earthquake in northern Chile—an area rich in minerals. This comes 15 years after a catastrophic 8.8 magnitude quake wreaked havoc in the south, making it imperative for the region to brace for possible natural disasters.

