Taiwan Rattled by 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island's weather administration. Despite the forceful tremor, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake sent tremors through buildings in the capital, Taipei, yet it did not cause immediate destruction across Taiwan, as reported by the National Fire Agency. Measured at a depth of 11.9 km, this event highlights Taiwan's vulnerability, positioned as it is near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a leading chipmaker, announced that the earthquake did not reach the threshold required for factory evacuations. Historical perspective reminds that over 100 people were killed in a 2016 quake, while a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 tragically took more than 2,000 lives.

