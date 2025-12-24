Left Menu

Taiwan Rattled by 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern Taitung County, shaking buildings in Taipei. No immediate damage reports were available, and major chipmaker TSMC was not required to evacuate. Taiwan, prone to earthquakes due to its tectonic location, experienced deadly quakes in 1999 and 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:51 IST
Taiwan Rattled by 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southeastern coastal county of Taitung on Wednesday, according to the island's weather administration. Despite the forceful tremor, there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake sent tremors through buildings in the capital, Taipei, yet it did not cause immediate destruction across Taiwan, as reported by the National Fire Agency. Measured at a depth of 11.9 km, this event highlights Taiwan's vulnerability, positioned as it is near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a leading chipmaker, announced that the earthquake did not reach the threshold required for factory evacuations. Historical perspective reminds that over 100 people were killed in a 2016 quake, while a 7.3 magnitude quake in 1999 tragically took more than 2,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025