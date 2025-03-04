Thai Fishermen Sue CP Foods Over Invasive Fish Crisis
A Thai court has accepted a class action lawsuit against Charoen Pokphand Foods, claiming environmental damage due to the spread of an invasive fish species. The case, brought by Samut Songkhram fishermen, seeks 2.4 billion baht in damages. CP Foods denies the allegations, stating evidence will decide the outcome.
Country:
- Thailand
A rare class action lawsuit involving Charoen Pokphand Foods has been accepted by a Thai court, representing a critical legal challenge for the agro-industrial giant.
Originating from ten fishermen in the Samut Songkhram province, the suit alleges environmental degradation caused by the blackchin tilapia, an invasive fish from West Africa linked to CP Foods. This fish has reportedly disrupted Thai ecosystems and local livelihoods.
The lawsuit demands a staggering 2.4 billion baht in damages. In response, CP Foods has denied the allegations, emphasizing that their culpability will be confirmed only after comprehensive evidence review in court.
