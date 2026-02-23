Tamil Nadu CM Urges Diplomatic Action After Fishermen Arrests by Sri Lanka

Following the arrest of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday night, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for immediate diplomatic intervention. This appeal aims to secure the release of the detained fishermen and 259 seized fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu.

In an official letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, Stalin highlighted the incident where a fishing boat from Rameswaram, with 12 fishermen aboard, was intercepted by Sri Lankan authorities. He pointed out that currently, a total of 116 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including those recently apprehended, are in Sri Lankan custody.

Stalin stressed the urgency of the situation, describing the frequent arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka as a 'grave concern' for coastal communities that rely on fishing for their livelihood. The Chief Minister urged sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent future incidents and called for the swift release of the detained fishermen and their vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)