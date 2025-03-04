Chill on the Horizon: Northerly Winds Bring Temperature Drop

Strong northerly winds are set to bring a cold snap, with temperatures in the region predicted to fall by up to four degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD reported this sharp decline, attributing it to the cold gusts sweeping at speeds of 20-25 kilometers per hour.

Weather experts indicate that the state will remain devoid of any western disturbances for a week, ensuring dry conditions prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to dive between two to four degrees, as the wind current strengthens over the coming 48 hours.

By March 7-8, a rise in temperatures might occur. Notably, on Tuesday, Chittorgarh recorded the highest temperature at 34.6 degrees Celsius, while Sangaria experienced the lowest at 10.6 degrees Celsius.

