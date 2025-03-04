Mumbai's Mega Makeover: Transforming Infrastructure with AI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the development of a 2,000-vehicle capacity parking facility at Haji Ali in Mumbai, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion. The state is fast-tracking infrastructure projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore, with a focus on roads, sewage treatment, and river rejuvenation, while integrating AI technology in operations.
- Country:
- India
The bustling city of Mumbai is set for an infrastructure overhaul, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a new parking facility with a 2,000-vehicle capacity at Haji Ali. This initiative is part of a broader plan to ease traffic congestion and transform the city's transportation landscape.
In a recent meeting, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence technology in municipal operations, such as drain cleaning, to improve efficiency. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is executing projects worth Rs 1,41,356 crore across sectors like infrastructure, water supply, and healthcare.
Major projects underway include the construction of 700 km of cement concrete roads, the Versova to Bhayander Coastal Road, and vital sewage treatment initiatives. The government emphasizes prompt completion of these projects, aiming to revolutionize Mumbai's urban infrastructure with a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
