Stuck in Space: NASA Astronauts' Unexpected Extended Mission

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are nearing the end of an unexpected nine-month mission in space. They're scheduled to return to Earth later this month, marking the conclusion of a stay that was supposed to last just a week.

Their return was initially thwarted by technical complications with Boeing's new Starliner capsule, which they traveled in last June. Considered too dangerous to carry passengers after numerous issues, the spacecraft had to return empty, delaying the astronauts' mission significantly.

The delays extended further due to necessary time to prepare a new SpaceX capsule for their replacements. However, NASA's recent decision to utilize a used capsule has expedited their timeline, with their counterparts launching on March 12. The two groups will share the space station for about a week before Wilmore and Williams finally commence their journey home.

