Race Against Time: Rescuing Lives in SLBC Tunnel Ordeal

The rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where eight individuals have been trapped for the past 12 days, continues with urgency. Scientific guidance directs excavations at strategically chosen sites, increasing hopes of locating the trapped personnel. Despite challenging conditions, rescuers remain focused on their life-saving mission.

The repaired conveyor belt at the tunnel plays a crucial role in efficiently removing debris, crucial to facilitating ongoing rescue efforts. The belt, damaged in the initial accident on February 22, is now operational, aiding seamless debris clearance, as confirmed by officials.

Rescue teams persevere under tough conditions, supported by scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad. Using Ground Penetrating Radar, they seek signs of human presence, though previous searches rendered no results. Meanwhile, experts from the National Centre for Seismology have joined, conducting studies related to seismology, further enhancing the sophisticated rescue operations at the tunnel site.

(With inputs from agencies.)