Left Menu

Race Against Time: Rescuing Lives in SLBC Tunnel Ordeal

The rescue operation at SLBC tunnel progresses as teams employ scientific methods to locate eight individuals trapped for 12 days. Utilizing repaired machinery and expert guidance, rescuers face challenging conditions. Despite obstacles, the concerted efforts of multiple agencies aim for a successful breakthrough in this high-stakes mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:19 IST
Race Against Time: Rescuing Lives in SLBC Tunnel Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel, where eight individuals have been trapped for the past 12 days, continues with urgency. Scientific guidance directs excavations at strategically chosen sites, increasing hopes of locating the trapped personnel. Despite challenging conditions, rescuers remain focused on their life-saving mission.

The repaired conveyor belt at the tunnel plays a crucial role in efficiently removing debris, crucial to facilitating ongoing rescue efforts. The belt, damaged in the initial accident on February 22, is now operational, aiding seamless debris clearance, as confirmed by officials.

Rescue teams persevere under tough conditions, supported by scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute in Hyderabad. Using Ground Penetrating Radar, they seek signs of human presence, though previous searches rendered no results. Meanwhile, experts from the National Centre for Seismology have joined, conducting studies related to seismology, further enhancing the sophisticated rescue operations at the tunnel site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025