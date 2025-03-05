Left Menu

Shockwaves at the Border: Earthquake Hits Myanmar-India Region

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Myanmar-India border region on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake originated at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed at this time.

Updated: 05-03-2025 11:20 IST
Shockwaves at the Border: Earthquake Hits Myanmar-India Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Myanmar-India border on Wednesday, sending tremors through the region. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the quake's epicenter at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Local authorities are assessing the impact, with no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage. The shallow depth of the earthquake might intensify its effects on the surface, raising concerns over potential aftershocks and their implications for the nearby communities.

Officials are urging residents to remain cautious and stay updated with safety instructions, as emergency teams evaluate the situation. The earthquake underscores the region's vulnerability to seismic activity and the continuous need for preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

