Vibrant Villages Programme Phase II: Boosting Border Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme in Assam. The initiative aims to curb migration from border areas and prevent infiltration by developing infrastructure and improving livelihoods. The BJP government emphasizes border security and regional development to foster resilient communities.

Updated: 20-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:45 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the second phase of the Vibrant Villages Programme in Assam's Cachar district. This initiative seeks to halt migration and prevent infiltration in border areas while enhancing infrastructure and livelihoods.

Addressing the event at Nathanpur village, Shah criticized the Congress for its insufficient border policies leading to increased infiltration in Assam. He highlighted the BJP government's efforts under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to counter these issues and drive development across the state.

Phase two of the programme covers 1,954 villages in 17 states along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, including 140 villages in Assam. It aims to improve essential infrastructure and access to services, fostering secure communities that contribute to border security and crime prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

