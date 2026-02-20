VF 6: Revolutionizing India's Roads with Smart Safety and Style

With its surround view, smart safety systems, and robust warranties, the VF 6 offers a heightened sense of ease and confidence to drivers navigating India's bustling roads, particularly women. Ananya, a driver from Chennai, praises its practical features, specifically the 360-degree surround view that aids in complex parking situations.

The VF 6's commitment to safety is robust, earning a 5-star rating from India's Bharat NCAP, supported by its array of airbags and structural reinforcement. Its superior air filtration system is crucial for maintaining cabin air quality, enhancing health management for female drivers with children or family members.

Recognized for its exceptional value and everyday usability, the VF 6 has gained accolades at various Indian automotive awards. As VinFast continues to expand, their commitment to making electric vehicles more accessible aligns with supporting women as pivotal contributors to the EV revolution.