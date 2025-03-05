Maharashtra Boosts Tiger Protection with Rs 200 Crore Fund

The number of tigers in Maharashtra has dramatically increased, reaching 444 compared to just 101 in the year 2000, according to state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. In response to this resurgence, the government has sanctioned a substantial Rs 200 crore for installing solar fencing around villages bordering tiger habitats.

This move comes amid heightened tensions over repeated tiger attacks, leading to debates in the state assembly. Two fatalities have already occurred this year, raising fears among villagers as wildlife poses threats not only to human lives but also to agriculture, with crops being destroyed.

During assembly discussions, Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar highlighted local frustrations, while members from various political factions called for concrete measures to resolve the conflicts. The assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, has agreed to arrange further meetings to delve deeper into the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)